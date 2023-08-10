Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4,170.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 39,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 55,667,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,787,275. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

