ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 725,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

