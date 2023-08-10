ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 680 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,868. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

