ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 115,662 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum
In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 933,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.97.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.