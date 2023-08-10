ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,395 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 870,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

