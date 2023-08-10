ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,770. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

