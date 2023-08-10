ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 168,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

