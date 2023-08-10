ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

IRDM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 583,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

