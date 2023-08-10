ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.91. 706,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,822 shares of company stock worth $15,774,016. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

