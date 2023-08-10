ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 25,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

