ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $387,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 217,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

