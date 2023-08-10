ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,957. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,750,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.