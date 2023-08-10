ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 133,007 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 315,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.