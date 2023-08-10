ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,195,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,268,352,000 after purchasing an additional 501,035 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.48. 6,008,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,111,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,266 shares of company stock worth $23,150,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.