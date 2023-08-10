ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 50,527 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 6,476,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

