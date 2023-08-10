ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 78,100 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 706,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.