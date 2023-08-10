ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Fastly by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,836. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

