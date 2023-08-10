Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

