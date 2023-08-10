Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.55. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 813,673 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,158,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,121,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 581,108 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Stories

