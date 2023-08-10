Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

