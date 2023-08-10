Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,469. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.