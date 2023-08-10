Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,975,000 after acquiring an additional 238,111 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.36. 3,169,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

