Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,174 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.33. 2,678,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

