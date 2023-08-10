Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,369. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

