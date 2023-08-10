Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

DHR traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,670. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

