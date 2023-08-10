Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 143.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CSX by 25.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 77,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in CSX by 82.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

