Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 726,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,513. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

