Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.43. 1,130,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

