Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 13,452 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,471. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

