Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,669,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $1,322,000.

VONE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.86. 32,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

