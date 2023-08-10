Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 28,604 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of FTAI Aviation worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 225,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,279. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

