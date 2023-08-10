Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 1,029,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,319. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

