Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

CLW stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 125,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,627. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

