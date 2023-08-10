Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 124231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

