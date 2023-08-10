CM Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 446,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

