CM Management LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 500,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

