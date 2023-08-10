CM Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Republic Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.14% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1,090.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 19,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

