CM Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy accounts for about 2.9% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $22,077,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE TALO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 2,160,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

