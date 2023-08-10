CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CME stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 222,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,624. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

