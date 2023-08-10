CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $65.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

