CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 7,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNB Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

