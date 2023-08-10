Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06. Approximately 65,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 301,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,533 shares of company stock worth $1,352,137 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

