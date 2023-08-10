Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 343 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 338,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $201,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.07. 1,199,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,755. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

