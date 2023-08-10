Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 15,184,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914,006. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

