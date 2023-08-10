CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Lifted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CommScope worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $18,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $12,676,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

CommScope Trading Down 2.0 %

COMM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 3,589,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,192. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

