Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.20 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock remained flat at $31.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $609.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.