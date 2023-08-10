Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE ED remained flat at $90.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 228,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,562. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

