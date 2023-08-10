Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 368,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 1,320,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,392. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

