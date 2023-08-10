Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $268.61. The stock had a trading volume of 710,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

