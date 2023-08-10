Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 34,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

